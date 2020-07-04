Greenwood shines as five-star Man United crush Bournemouth

MANCHESTER, England, July 4 (Reuters) - Mason Greenwood capped another impressive performance with two superb goals to help Manchester United crush Bournemouth 5-2 in the Premier League on Saturday and stretch their unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions.

Anthony Martial also netted a cracker while Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes added one each for United, who climbed into fourth place on 55 points from 33 games, one more than Chelsea who were at home to Watford in the 1900 GMT kickoff.

Bournemouth, who have now lost 17 of their last 22 league games, stayed 19th on 27 points and face a mountain to climb if they are to avoid relegation from the top flight.

Football Vardy nets 100th Premier League goal as Leicester beat Palace AN HOUR AGO

Junior Stanislas fired the visitors into a 16th-minute lead but United hit back through Greenwood before Rashford converted a penalty and Martial rifled a screamer into the top corner to give the home side a 3-1 halftime lead.

Josh King pulled one back for the visitors with a penalty shortly after the break but United came storming back again as 18-year-old Greenwood made it 4-2 with another clinical finish and Fernandes curled in a free kick on the hour.

Rashford and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke had efforts disallowed for marginal offside and visiting goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made several fine saves in a rip-roaring clash at Old Trafford. (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic, Editing by Ed Osmond)

Football Buffon sets record with 648th Serie A appearance AN HOUR AGO