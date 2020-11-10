FA chief executive Greg Clarke has apologised for using the word "coloured" while answering questions from MPs during talks with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on Tuesday.

Clarke has also been criticised after saying: "If you go to the IT department at the FA there's a lot more South Asians than there are Afro Caribbeans. They have different career interests."

MP Kevin Brennan then asked him to apologise for using the term “coloured” and Clarke said: "I deeply apologise for it. I am a product of having worked overseas, I worked in the USA for many years where I was required to use the term "people of colour" because that was a product of their diversity legislature.

"Sometimes I trip over my words."

An FA spokesman said: "Greg Clarke is deeply apologetic for the language he used to reference members of the ethnic minority community during the select committee hearing today. He acknowledged that using the term 'coloured' is not appropriate and wholeheartedly apologised during the hearing."

At the hearing, it was revealed the Premier League are dropping their controversial pay-per-view service which drew widespread criticism from football fans across the United Kingdom. Supporters were being asked to pay to watch matches that were accessible for no additional fee during the previous UK lockdown.

