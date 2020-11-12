Greg Clarke has resigned from his role as FIFA vice-president with immediate effect, UEFA has announced.
The 63-year-old’s resignation follows his comments made to MPs during talks with the Department for Digital, Media and Sport. Clarke has been strongly criticised after using the word "coloured" and said being gay is a “life choice”, along with other controversial statements.
A UEFA statement read:
Following a telephone call this morning between UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and Greg Clarke, they agreed with Greg Clarke’s proposal that he should step down with immediate effect from position as UEFA representative on FIFA Council.
Clarke had earlier told Sky News that he was staying on as FIFA vice-president at Ceferin’s request.
Clarke, formerly chairman of Leicester City, was elected to the FIFA Council in February 2019 as one of UEFA’s representatives on the decision-making body at FIFA.