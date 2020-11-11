WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

How to be a champion of diversity – for beginners

Greg Clarke: How To Lose Your Job In One Day – coming to all good bookstores this Christmas.

We still can’t quite believe it. Greg Clarke woke up as FA Chairman on Tuesday morning, proceeded to offend everyone except straight white men during a discussion with MPs, and then resigned the same evening in disgrace.

So for anyone wondering what the baby steps are to becoming a champion of diversity, as Clarke claimed to be, here’s how you do it:

1. Don’t make racist comments

After apologising for using the phrase “coloured footballers”, Clarke responded to another question, saying:

If you go to the IT department of the FA there’s a lot more South Asians than there are Afro-Caribbeans. They have different career interests.

2. Don’t make sexist comments

Clarke also claimed a coach once told him that young girls “don't like the ball kicked at them hard”.

Because every boy, man and woman just loves it. Nothing spices up a crisp winter match more than having a ball whacked in your face.

3. Don’t make homophobic comments

But Clarke wasn’t finished. Oh no. Signing off his hopeless hearing, Clarke claimed being gay was a “life choice”.

Anyone who runs out onto the pitch and on Monday says 'I am gay, I am proud of it and I am happy and it's a life choice and I have made it and my life is a better place because I have disclosed it'...

What makes it even more extraordinary is that he wasn’t even summoned to speak to MPs about diversity. He was answering questions on the unwanted, but otherwise inoffensive, Project Big Picture plans to shake-up English football. He wasn’t tripped up or part of an elaborate sting operation a la Sam Allardyce And The Pint Of Wine, he just went on an impulsive offending spree.

Anyway, thinking it didn’t go that badly, Clarke dialled around the FA board for backing as the criticism poured in. He didn’t get any. He quickly released a statement saying he was quitting and, just to fan the flames a little more, suggested his decision was already in the pipeline. He eventually apologised in the third paragraph.

Kick It Out’s executive chair Sanjay Bhandari said Clarke’s comments on black players should be “consigned to the dustbin of human history”.

"I was particularly concerned by the use of lazy racist stereotypes about South Asians and their supposed career preferences. It reflects similar lazy stereotypes I have heard have been spouted at club academy level," said Bhandari.

"Being gay is not a 'life choice' as he claimed too. The casual sexism of saying girls do not like balls hit at them hard is staggering from anyone, let alone the leader of our national game. It is completely unacceptable."

We’re still not convinced this wasn’t all a deliberate ploy from Clarke to leave the FA. Can anyone, particularly someone in a position of power, really be this obtuse without realising it? In hindsight, he's probably wishing he took a good old-fashioned dump on the photocopier. It would have been far less damaging.

Clarke's comments show we have a long way to go - Mings

Hey Jude

It’s time to feel old and inadequate. Jude Bellingham has been called into the England squad for the first time… aged 17.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has only made 11 appearances since arriving from Birmingham City, but after James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew injured, Gareth Southgate checked with Bellingham's legal guardian and swept him into the squad.

People have been moaning that Ross Barkley, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes were overlooked. So head here to read why that argument is ridiculous.

IN THE CHANNELS

Don’t expect a glorious finale, but instead live every moment of pure unadulterated Third Division football like you would a Beethoven symphony.

Oh, and imagine golf is football just for a moment:

RETRO CORNER

On this day 14 years ago, an FA Cup tie between Barrow and Bristol Rovers saw James Cotterill punch Sean Rigg, breaking his jaw in two places.

Cotterill was charged with GBH and jailed for four months, becoming the first player in England to be locked up for an incident during a football match. Scroll to 1:46 in the unavoidably grainy footage below.

COMING UP

Football returns! OK, it’s only international week, but feel free to drop in on our LIVE coverage of Netherlands v Spain (19:45) and France v Finland (20:15).

Andi Thomas will be here tomorrow with 'how to be a champion of diversity - for intermediates'

