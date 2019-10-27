Gremio bounce back from Libertadores exit with 3-0 win

Maicon put the home side ahead in 12 minutes when he ran on to a clever pass from Luciano and shot past the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

Thaciano scored a second after 71 minutes with the simplest of finishes after Diego Tardelli's shot fell into his path.

Everton got a third from close range with 10 minutes remaining.

The win takes Gremio to within one point of sixth-place Corinthians in Brazil's Serie A. The Porto Alegre club are in seventh, while Botafogo are in 13th. (Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Christian Radnedge)