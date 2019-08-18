Gremio grab late equaliser to share points with Palmeiras

Gremio grab late equaliser to share points with Palmeiras
By Reuters

23 minutes agoUpdated 20 minutes ago

PORTO ALEGRE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - David Braz scored a late equaliser to give Gremio a point at home to Palmeiras on Saturday and extend to six games the winless league run by the Brazilian Serie A champions.

Striker Dudu put Palmeiras ahead after 14 minutes when he finished off a nice counter attack with a curling left-foot shot.

But defender Braz scored with a long-range effort in the dying moments to give the home side a deserved share of the points.

The win leaves Palmeiras on 30 points, two behind leaders Santos, who have a game in hand away at Cruzeiro on Sunday. Gremio are 12th, with 18 points. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Andrew Both)

0Read and react
0Read and react