Gremio grab late equaliser to share points with Palmeiras

Striker Dudu put Palmeiras ahead after 14 minutes when he finished off a nice counter attack with a curling left-foot shot.

But defender Braz scored with a long-range effort in the dying moments to give the home side a deserved share of the points.

The win leaves Palmeiras on 30 points, two behind leaders Santos, who have a game in hand away at Cruzeiro on Sunday. Gremio are 12th, with 18 points. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Andrew Both)