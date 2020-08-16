Football

Gremio rue missed penalty in goal-less draw with Corinthians

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BRASILIA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gremio maintained their unbeaten start to the league campaign on Saturday, but had to settle for a 0-0 draw at home to Corinthians after dominating most of the game and missing a second-half penalty.

The home side kept Corinthians goalkeeper Cassio busy during the match and midfielder Jean Pyerre hit the bar, but they could not turn their dominance into goals.

Gremio were awarded a penalty kick in the 73rd minute after the referee consulted with VAR, but striker Diego Souza missed the target.

Football

Flamengo gets first win under new manager Domenec Torrent

AN HOUR AGO

Corinthians played with defender Gil in the starting line up for the first time since he tested positive for COVID-19. Striker Leo Natel, who was also recently infected by the novel coronavirus, was a substitute.

Gremio will take on reigning champions Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro in the next round of games, while Corinthians are at home to Coritiba on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Jamie McGeever and Will Dunham)

Football

Sterling miss punished by Dembele goal underlines cruelty of football

3 HOURS AGO
Football

The Champions League has become a thorn in Guardiola's side

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On