Gremio rue missed penalty in goal-less draw with Corinthians

BRASILIA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gremio maintained their unbeaten start to the league campaign on Saturday, but had to settle for a 0-0 draw at home to Corinthians after dominating most of the game and missing a second-half penalty.

The home side kept Corinthians goalkeeper Cassio busy during the match and midfielder Jean Pyerre hit the bar, but they could not turn their dominance into goals.

Gremio were awarded a penalty kick in the 73rd minute after the referee consulted with VAR, but striker Diego Souza missed the target.

Corinthians played with defender Gil in the starting line up for the first time since he tested positive for COVID-19. Striker Leo Natel, who was also recently infected by the novel coronavirus, was a substitute.

Gremio will take on reigning champions Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro in the next round of games, while Corinthians are at home to Coritiba on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Jamie McGeever and Will Dunham)

