Jean Pyerre and Pepe put the home side 2-0 up after 33 minutes and although Kelvyn got one back for Ceara with a deflected shot just minutes later Diego Souza restored Gremio’s two-goal cushion before halftime.

Diego Churin made it 4-1 with a header after 70 minutes and Tiago Pagnussat got a late second for Ceara.

The win lifted Gremio into sixth place in a competitive Serie A, just three points behind the leaders.

Only seven points separate the top eight clubs.

Ceara are in 13th place in the 20-team table. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

