Barcelona were inspired by Antoine Griemzann to come back from behind to beat Granada 5-3 away in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Granada were 2-0 up with two minutes remaining thanks to strikes from Kenedy and Roberto Soldado in either half.

But Griezmann, who had surrendered the ball in the build-up to Soldado's goal, pulled Barca back into contention in the 88th minute and then set up Jordi Alba's stoppage-time equaliser with a glancing header which the defender nodded home.

The French forward gave Barca the lead 10 minutes into extra time and even though a Fede Vico penalty moments later restored parity, Frenkie de Jong put Barca back in front in the 108th before a stunning volley from Alba, served up by a cross from Griezmann, clinched the Catalans' place in the last four.

