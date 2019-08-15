Griezmann shows off outrageous Arsenal squad in Football Manager…but has sold Lacazette!

Le Buzz

The World Cup winner is one of the players who is not only known to be a keen gamer, but loves updating his fans about his progress on his save.

It’s also no secret that he generally likes to take over Arsenal, and Le Buzz can see why, a club with good finances and a big rebuild required.

So how is Antoine’s squad looking?

Well the answer is pretty impressive.

With Matthijs De Ligt and Raphael Varane together in a dream centre-back pairing and then a truly superb midfield five of Bruno Fernando, Frenkie De Jong, Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and FM favourite Francisco Trincao.

However it is pretty notable that there are no Arsenal players left in the team, and Alexandre Lacazette noticed this on Twitter and asked the question.

To which Griezmann explained that having won the Premier League and Champions League he was sold to Huddersfield!

We already know some of you are going to be pointing out that playing with Arsenal can be a bit easy but when you’re busy playing professional football we don’t begrudge Antoine picking the Gunners.