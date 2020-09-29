Grimsby were due to host Bradford City in a League Two match on Saturday followed by a trip on Tuesday to Hull City for an EFL Trophy fixture.

Grimsby's game at Cheltenham Town last Saturday was postponed after a first-team player tested positive for COVID-19.

New dates for the games will be announced later, the north-east Lincolnshire club said.

The English Football League in a statement said it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the postponements. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

