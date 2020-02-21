Guardiola does not doubt Man City squad's commitment after UEFA ban

City were banned from European competition for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euros ($32.42 million) by European soccer's governing body UEFA last week after an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.

City will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport but it has not stopped media speculation about players potentially leaving the English champions if the ban is upheld.

"I am completely sure about the commitment of our players. They have shown it for many, many years," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday's league trip to Leicester City.

"No one knows what will happen, but right now the commitment for the last three months, every single game, I don't have any doubts... We cannot change what people think. I know how hard we work. I am so proud about how hard we've worked all these years.

"No one helped us outside, we did it day by day, game by game. This is not finished, it's not over. We appeal as a club and we see what happens."

City forward Raheem Sterling had spoken about Real Madrid in glowing terms, labelling the Spanish side as a "fantastic club" in an interview with AS https://en.as.com/en/2020/02/21/football/1582240471_365075.html, but Guardiola said he had no qualms about his players talking about other teams.

"The players are free to talk about what they believe," the Spaniard said.

Saturday's opponents Leicester are third in the standings, four points behind City, and Guardiola heaped praise on the Foxes for what they have achieved under Brendan Rodgers this season as they make a push for Champions League qualification.

"I said before the home game, how impressed I am (with Leicester)," Guardiola said. "They have incredible organisation, good scouting, they know what they have to do.

"It's nice to see teams play like this. It's good for English football to have managers like this," adding that Leicester striker Jamie Vardy -- who has 17 league goals this season -- was "one of the best" he had ever seen. ($1 = 0.9253 euros) (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)