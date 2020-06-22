Guardiola fears Aguero's City season is over

MANCHESTER, England, June 22 (Reuters) - Manchester City's all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero could be out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during Monday's 5-0 Premier League win over Burnley at The Etihad.

"It doesn't look good. We are going to see tomorrow. He was struggling in the last month with a problem in the knee. We will see what he has done but it doesn't look good for the season," said Guardiola.

Aguero went down under a challenge from defender Ben Mee on the stroke of halftime with the Burnley captain ruled by VAR to have made contact with his foot.

Football REFILE-Soccer-City have Foden so no need to replace Silva says Guardiola 2 HOURS AGO

The Argentine limped off to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus, the club's only other recognised central striker.

While second-placed City have next to no chance of catching leaders Liverpool, who have a 20-point lead with eight games remaining, the absence of Aguero will be a blow to Guardiola's Champions League hopes.

City lead 2-1 against Real Madrid from the away leg of their last 16 match and are hoping to reach August's 'Final Eight' of the competition in Lisbon. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Premier League 'He will be an important player for this club' - Pep Guardiola's praise for 'Silva successor' Foden 2 HOURS AGO