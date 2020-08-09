Guerrero gives Inter 1-0 win over Coritiba

CURITIBA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A Paolo Guerrero goal after 72 minutes gave Internacional a 1-0 win away at Coritiba on Saturday and the perfect start to their 2020 Serie A campaign.

Peruvian Guerrero was Internacional's top goalscorer last season and he started this season the same way when he side-footed home from 12 metres against one of the teams promoted from the Serie B.

The game was one of three scheduled for Saturday’s opening day of the 2020 Serie A season.

Reigning champions Flamengo begin the defence of their title on Sunday at home to Atletico Mineiro. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

