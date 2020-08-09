Football

Guerrero gives Inter 1-0 win over Coritiba

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
20 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

CURITIBA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A Paolo Guerrero goal after 72 minutes gave Internacional a 1-0 win away at Coritiba on Saturday and the perfect start to their 2020 Serie A campaign.

Peruvian Guerrero was Internacional's top goalscorer last season and he started this season the same way when he side-footed home from 12 metres against one of the teams promoted from the Serie B.

The game was one of three scheduled for Saturday’s opening day of the 2020 Serie A season.

Football

Barca back themselves against Bayern despite nervy path to quarters

2 HOURS AGO

Reigning champions Flamengo begin the defence of their title on Sunday at home to Atletico Mineiro. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Transfers

Gareth Bale refuses to leave Real Madrid as he holds out for £60m payoff - Paper Round

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Palmeiras win Sao Paulo state championship in shootout

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On