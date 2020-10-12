Media reports in Guinea said five players had tested positive. The federation said in a Facebook https://www.facebook.com/feguifoot224 post they were struggling to field a team against Gambia for the match in Portugal on Tuesday.

"Indeed, with several players tested positive and injury cases, the (team) now has fewer than 11 players available, including one goalkeeper," it added.

Football Brazil's Inter beat Athletico 2-1, Galhardo scores 13th of season 2 HOURS AGO

"The decision was made by mutual agreement with the organisers of the match."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football Nene penalty gives Fluminense 1-0 win over Bahia 7 HOURS AGO