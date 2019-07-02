Haidara rocket puts Mali top and eliminates Angola

Haidara rifled home from outside the penalty area in the 37th minute as Mali, one of the tournament's dark horses, set up an intriguing round of 16 clash with neighbours Ivory Coast.

The Malians, already qualified, finished Group E with two wins and a draw from their three games. Angola finished third with two points, not enough to take them through as one of the best third-placed teams.

Angola, who scored one goal in three games, had plenty of possession and created several openings but their attack lacked punch. Tunisia took second spot with three points after a 0-0 draw with bottom side Mauritania, who finished with two. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)