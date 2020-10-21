"The Inter full-back is totally asymptomatic and will now follow the procedure set out by the health protocol," said the club. Inter signed the 21-year-old Morocco international from Real Madrid earlier this year.
Roberto Gagliardini, Radja Nainggolan, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Ashley Young and Ionut Radu have also tested positive. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
