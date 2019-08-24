Haller double gives Hammers 3-1 win over Watford

On the 15th anniversary of his West Ham debut, Mark Noble put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot after Manuel Lanzini was crudely chopped down in the box by Abdoulaye Doucoure in the opening minute.

Andre Gray scored Watford's first goal of the season to put the home side level in the 17th minute, latching on to a Will Hughes pass and lashing the ball home first time.

After a superb attacking display in the first half, Watford started the second period brightly but the wheels came off when Hughes missed from point-blank range after more good work by Gray.

That mistake was to prove costly in the 64th minute as Felipe Anderson got free down the left before angling a pass in to the feet of Haller, who signed for a reported 45 million pounds ($55.25 million) from Eintracht Frankfurt in July, and he fired home with ease.

The 23-year-old French striker sealed the Hammers' first win of the season with an acrobatic overhead kick nine minutes later after Michail Antonio's header was palmed on to the crossbar by Ben Foster. ($1 = 0.8145 pounds) (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Clare Fallon)