Getty Images
Haller on target again as Hammers beat Norwich
West Ham 2 (Haller 24', Yarmolenko 56') Norwich 0
Sebastian Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko were on target as West Ham United picked up their second win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Norwich.
French forward Haller, signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in the close season, put the Hammers ahead in the 24th minute, sliding the ball home from close range after a wonderful cross from Arthur Masuaku.
The goal makes it three goals in two games for the club's record £45 million signing who opened his account with a brace at Watford last week.
Norwich, who have now suffered three defeats in their opening four games, should have pulled level in the 31st minute but Todd Cantwell put a header from close range wide, after a superb run down the flank from Max Aarons
Ukraine international Yarmolenko doubled the lead in emphatic fashion with a fine left-foot volley from outside the box in the 56th minute.
Robert Snodgrass should have added a third after being slipped in by Felipe Anderson but his effort was kept out by Norwich keeper Tim Krul.