Hamstring injury ends Cup of Nations run for Ghana's Atsu

He has returned to England for treatment at his club Newcastle United, hours before Ghana were due to complete their Group F campaign against Guinea Bissau in Suez.

Atsu went off just 15 minutes into Ghana’s goalless draw against Cameroon in Ismailia on Saturday and doctors have said he is unable to play the rest of the tournament.

Guinea’s Naby Keita has gone back to Liverpool for treatment on thigh and shin injuries sustained against Nigeria as he made his first full comeback after the adductor injury that left him side-lined for two months, including the Champions League final.

Keita is expected back in Egypt for the knockout round. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alexander Smith)