Incheon United - Daegu FC

Follow the K League 1 live Football match between Incheon United and Daegu FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 6 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sung-Hwan Cho or Byeong-geun Lee? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Incheon United and Daegu FC news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Incheon United and Daegu FC. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

