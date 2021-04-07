Ulsan Hyundai - FC Seoul

Follow the K League 1 live Football match between Ulsan Hyundai and FC Seoul with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 7 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Myung-Bo Hong or Jin-Sub Park? Find out by following our live matchcast.



