Haringey v Yeovil FA Cup tie abandoned after fans racially abuse keeper
Haringey Borough have left the field of play in their FA Cup tie after their goalkeeper was racially abused by Yeovil supporters - and the game was later abandoned.
A penalty was awarded to Yeovil in the second half, but there was a delay taking the kick as Boro keeper Douglas Pajetat had objects thrown at him by the away fans.
Eventually Rhys Murphy took and converted the penalty, but shortly afterwards the home team left the field with Pajetat saying he had been racially abused and spat at by Yeovil supporters.
The game was later abandoned.
