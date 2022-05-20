Antonio Conte says Harry Kane will be available for Tottenham's final Premier League match of the season as rumours of illness at the club have been dismissed

Spurs face relegated Norwich needing to just avoid defeat to secure a top-four spot and a place in next season's Champions League at the expense of north London rivals Arsenal.

Even though Conte's side are big favourites to get the result they require, fans were left worried as rumours circulated of a sickness outbreak.

Former Spurs striker Gary Lineker said on Twitter: "Hearing there's a food poisoning outbreak at Spurs. No, I am not joking."

In May 2006, Spurs' top-four hopes were dashed as 10 players were ruled out of the club's final match against West Ham after eating some bad lasagne.

They lost the game 2-1 and Arsenal took the final top-four spot. But Conte insisted that any illnesses this time around were "not a problem".

"In this week we have a had a couple of players having stomach problems but they've overcome them, also one of the members of staff," said Conte.

"But a virus is not a problem because we are very close to reaching a big achievement."

Reports suggested Kane has been feeling unwell and will be assessed ahead of Sunday's game.

According to football.london, Kane trained with the rest of his team-mates on Thursday. However, he pulled out of a media event on Friday and was reported to be feeling unwell, although it was not believed to be Covid-19 related.

Conte confirmed that Kane will be ready for selection as Spurs look to secure a return to the Champions League.

"Yeah for sure. Also because in the last game we had Deki [Dejan Kulusevski] had this problem - he didn’t have training with us on Saturday but on Sunday he was good to play.

"For sure Harry doesn’t want to miss this type of game. This game means a lot for everybody."

