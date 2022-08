Football

'Harry Kane is happy' - Antonio Conte claims his star is 'totally involved in the project' at Tottenham

Antonio Conte insisted that striker Harry Kane is "happy" and "totally involved in this project" as the Tottenham Hotspur head coach looked ahead to the start of the new Premier League season. Kane scored 17 goals in the Premier League last season to lead 'Spurs' to a fourth place finish and a spot in the upcoming Champions League.

