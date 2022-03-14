Harry Kane says Tottenham players "couldn’t be happier" under manager Antonio Conte and understand improving the club's fortunes is "not a quick fix”.

Former Chelsea boss Conte was appointed in November to replace Nuno Espirito Santo.

But Conte's arrival has not super-charged Spurs' season and they have struggled for consistency over the last few months. They are currently eighth in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played a game more.

"Obviously I still feel like we're in a process," Kane told Sky Sports ahead of Spurs’ trip to Brighton on Wednesday.

"We went two or three years challenging for trophies then we dropped off over the last couple of years. With Antonio, he's building a culture that he wants to be and wants to put us back in that place.

"The Premier League, it's such fine lines between challenging or being top four or being sixth, seventh or eighth. Every team is getting better and there are no easy games.

"Of course the manager is working as hard as he can and the players are working. It's not a quick fix that happens overnight, it takes time and understanding. He needs to talk to the club and chairman and to see what direction we need to go as a club. We can't speak highly enough of him."

Kane’s own form was under scrutiny towards the back end of 2021 as he only netted two Premier League goals before Christmas.

"I'm the first to look at my own standards," Kane added. "In the Premier League, towards the first few months or so I wasn't at the standard that I was always reaching.

"It was no time to panic or sulk, it was a time to work hard and since Antonio's come in, we've had a good understanding with each other. As a player, if you're improving under a coach, that's the most important thing.

"It's when you're there and not sure where you're going and where the club's going and that's the hardest part as a player. I definitely feel like I'm improving and the team is with Antonio. That motivates you to be even better. Hopefully we can end the season and give the top four a real go.”

Kane’s future was up in the air last summer as Manchester City made several bids to sign him.

Although Spurs held firm, Pep Guardiola's side could return again for the striker in the next transfer window, especially if Spurs aren’t playing in the Champions League next season.

"Obviously it's always an aim to get in the Champions League, for the club,” said Kane.

“Personally, you want to be in the best competitions in the world. My focus is on this year, getting top four is the most important goal for us now.

"There are 11 games left and if we can get on a run, this is more than possible. That's all I can control and that's all the manager can control as well. Let's see where we end up."

