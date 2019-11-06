Red Star boss Vladan Milojevic has insisted Spurs will not suffer any racism when the two sides meet this evening, but plans are in place in case they do.

Fans of Red Star were also banned from attending the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after they were found guilty of racism during a qualifying-round match against HJK Helsinki in Finland.

Speaking ahead of the match, Kane said: "Hopefully it doesn't happen and we just play a football match tomorrow. It will be a tough one and we will focus on that and try and get the win to put ourselves in a great position in the group.

"But if it does happen, there's obviously a protocol in place as there was in Sofia and as players, we follow that."