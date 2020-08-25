Football

Harry Maguire guilty on all charges following Mykonos brawl

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Harry Maguire leaves court in Greece

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
34 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago
@MichaelHincks

The Manchester United captain had been arrested in Mykonos following a fight outside a bar.

Harry Maguire has been found guilty on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery in Greece.

Christopher Sharman and Joe Maguire were also found guilty following a brawl outside a Mykonos bar, with sentencing to follow.

Transfers

Andrea Pirlo clarifies Paulo Dybala's Juventus future but confirms Gonzalo Higuain exit

AN HOUR AGO
  • Harry Maguire in England squad despite Mykonos trial, call-ups for Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood

Proceedings took place at a courthouse on the nearby island of Syros.

More to follow...

Will Maguire remain in England squad?

Earlier on Tuesday, Harry Maguire was named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming Nations League matches in Iceland and Denmark next month.

Southgate revealed he spoke with Maguire before naming the defender in his squad, but did admit - prior to the guilty verdict - that he will review his decision if "facts change or information changes".

"It is clearly a decision that is not straightforward and a decision that I could only take on the information I have," Southgate told a news conference.

I have spoken to Harry, I have the insight to the story which is very different to what is being reported. Clearly if facts change or information changes, I have to review that decision. I have a fantastic relationship with Harry. I have no reason to doubt what he is telling me.
Football

Germany leave out Bayern, Leipzig players for Nations League games

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Guardiola contract talks will be "natural conversation" - City chairman

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On