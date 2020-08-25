Harry Maguire guilty on all charges following Mykonos brawl

The Manchester United captain had been arrested in Mykonos following a fight outside a bar.

Harry Maguire has been found guilty on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery in Greece.

Christopher Sharman and Joe Maguire were also found guilty following a brawl outside a Mykonos bar, with sentencing to follow.

Proceedings took place at a courthouse on the nearby island of Syros.

Will Maguire remain in England squad?

Earlier on Tuesday, Harry Maguire was named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming Nations League matches in Iceland and Denmark next month.

Southgate revealed he spoke with Maguire before naming the defender in his squad, but did admit - prior to the guilty verdict - that he will review his decision if "facts change or information changes".

"It is clearly a decision that is not straightforward and a decision that I could only take on the information I have," Southgate told a news conference.

I have spoken to Harry, I have the insight to the story which is very different to what is being reported. Clearly if facts change or information changes, I have to review that decision. I have a fantastic relationship with Harry. I have no reason to doubt what he is telling me.

