Harry Maguire insists he doesn’t “owe an apology to anybody” after his alleged fight in Mykonos that saw him given a 21-month suspended sentence, saying he was “scared for his life” and thought he was being kidnapped.

Speaking for the first time since the incident, Maguire also said he was hit and told "no more football, you won’t play again", and said the claim that he asked police ‘do you know who I am?’ was “ridiculous”.

Transfers Transfer updates - Arsenal set to announce Aubameyang deal, Spurs close on Doherty 7 HOURS AGO

Maguire was arrested last week following an alleged brawl on the Greek island and on Tuesday he was found guilty on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery.

The Manchester United defender has appealed against the ruling but has been withdrawn from the England squad after the verdict.

“I don’t feel I owe an apology to anybody,” he told the BBC. “An apology is for when you have done something wrong. I regret being in the situation. The situation made it difficult. I play for one of the biggest clubs in the world so I regret putting the fans and the club through this.

“It could have happened anywhere. I love Greece. Footballers get a bit of stuck for trying to stay away from everything and the public eye. It’s not how I want to live my life.”

Harry Maguire has been withdrawn from the England squad following the verdict Image credit: Getty Images

It has been reported that the fight started when two Albanian men injected Maguire’s sister with a rape drug.

Maguire said: “These two men approached my little sister, they asked her where she was from, she responded and then my fiancée Fern saw my little sister’s eyes go into the back of her head.

“She ran over and she was fainting and in and out of consciousness.

"My initial thought was I was getting kidnapped. We got down on our knees and put our hands in the air. Then they just started hitting us, they were hitting my legs saying my career is over, no more football, you won’t play again. At this point I thought there was no chance, they are police or I don’t know who they are, so I tried to run away. I was in that much of a panic, fear, scared for my life."

Asked how badly he was hurt, Maguire said: "They hit me a lot on the legs. It wasn't on my mind."

Maguire was reported to have tried to bribe police and claimed to have said 'do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United. I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go'.

Asked if that was true, he said: “No. As soon as I saw that statement it’s just ridiculous.”

Transfers Five alternatives to Jadon Sancho for Manchester United 8 HOURS AGO