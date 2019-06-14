Harvey Barnes predicts big year for Leicester after extending deal

Leicester midfielder Harvey Barnes believes next season could be a big year for the former Premier League champions.

The 21-year-old has signed a new five-year contract with the club after his breakthrough campaign with the Foxes and is now looking to push on.

“I don’t think there was really much thought that had to go into it to be honest,” he told LCFC TV about his decision to commit to a new deal.

“I’m delighted. For me, the progression that I’ve had at the club, from joining at such an early age to the position I’m in now, is something I want to continue, so when a new contract was mentioned, it was a no-brainer.

“There’s going to be a lot of work going in over pre-season, and I think as a team we’re really strong at the minute, so next year could be a big year for us.

“I think there’s a real excitement and buzz. We know we’ve got the quality in the side and I’m sure there might be one or two additions this year which will just bring competition for places and (we’ll) push each other on more.

“We’ve not put a target on it yet, but for us, it’s just seeing what we can achieve next year.”

In January Barnes was recalled from a loan spell at Sky Bet Championship side West Brom after scoring nine times in 26 appearances.

He subsequently played 16 times for Leicester, scoring his first Premier League goal against West Ham in April and winning a place in England’s Under-21 squad for the upcoming European Championship.

Although recalled by former manager Claude Puel, Barnes believes he has benefited from the arrival of new boss Brendan Rodgers in February.

“I think he’s been great for the club. For me as a player, I think he’s been great as well. He’s worked really closely with me, as he does with all the players,” added the youngster, who joined the club as a nine-year-old and has had loan spells at MK Dons, Barnsley and West Brom.

“I feel like already he’s brought my game on and added bits that I probably didn’t know I needed to have myself so, for me, I’m really looking forward to next season.

“We’re not really sure what to expect in pre-season yet, but it’s going to be tough. It’s going to be our first opportunity to see what the gaffer really wants from us and how he wants us to play.

“We’ve all had a little glimpse of that this season, but I think when we get a full pre-season with him, we could really do well this year as a team.”