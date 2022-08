Football

'Have to learn from that' - Erik ten Hag reflects on Man Utd's loss to Brighton in first Premier League game

Reaction from Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and Brighton's Graham Potter as the south coast team beat their hosts 2-1 in the Dutchman's first Premier League game in charge of United on Sunday. It was Brighton's first win at Manchester United in the club's history.

00:00:51, an hour ago