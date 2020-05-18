Football

Havertz double helps Bayer to 4-1 win at Werder

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
36 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

BREMEN, Germany, May 18 (Reuters) - Bayer Leverkusen stayed in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Budesliga after two goals by striker Kai Havertz as well as one each by Mitchell Weiser and Kerem Demirbay helped them to a 4-1 win at struggling Werder Bremen on Monday.

The result left Bayer fifth on 50 points from 26 games, one behind fourth-placed Leipzig and eight adrift of leaders Bayern Munich. Werder, who suffered a record-extending seventh straight home defeat, stayed 17th on 18 points from 25 matches.

With no spectators present in the stadium as part of the COVID-19 precautions, the game descended into a lull before a frantic five-minute spell produced three goals midway through the first half.

Football

Virtual fans? Premier League looks at options for empty stadium games

AN HOUR AGO

Havertz fired Leverkusen ahead in the 28th minute when he rose above his marker at the far post and headed past keeper Jiri Pavlenka after a darting run and cross by Moussa Diaby.

Theodor Gebre Selassie levelled two minutes later with a cheeky back-heel from six metres after Leonardo Bittencourt swung in a corner, but more slack defending by Bremen allowed the visitors to nose ahead again in the 33rd minute.

Havertz was left completely unmarked to head home from eight metres after Kerem Demirbay floated in an inch-perfect free kick and Bremen fell apart in the second half as the visitors carved them open almost at will.

Defender Weiser made it 3-1 in the 61st minute when he powered in a close-range header after another fine assist by the lively Diaby and Leverkusen missed several chances before Demirbay sealed the rout.

Substitute Karim Bellarabi waltzed his way through a static home defence before he released Demirbay with a clever pass which left the latter with a simple task of beating Pavlenka with a dinked finish. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Premier League

Premier League plan surprise inspections as training returns on Tuesday

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

PL would support Liverpool trophy presentation if safe to do so

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Premier League to use inspectors to enforce training rules

29 MINUTES AGO
Football

Virtual fans? Premier League looks at options for empty stadium games

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Premier League plan surprise inspections as training returns on Tuesday

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

PL would support Liverpool trophy presentation if safe to do so

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Rondos are back as Barca return to group trainings

00:00:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Hazard admits fitness lacking but Belgian 'very happy' to be back training

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sterling: Weeks of training needed before restart

00:01:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

00:01:47
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

12 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

15 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:49
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
Premier League

Battling Blades deny Lampard first home win

31/08/2019 AT 14:44
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

YESTERDAY AT 10:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

15/05/2020 AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Football

The Warm-Up: Craig Pawson for Prime Minister, Chelsea's run continues

15/12/2016 AT 07:03
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleVirtual fans? Premier League looks at options for empty stadium games
Next articlePremier League to use inspectors to enforce training rules