Havertz goal gives Leverkusen 1-0 win at Freiburg

ByReuters
33 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

FREIBURG, Germany, May 29 (Reuters) - Bayer Leverkusen bounced back from a midweek setback in the Bundesliga after an opportunist goal by forward Kai Havertz gave them a scrappy 1-0 win at Freiburg on Friday.

The result lifted Bayer, who were hammered 4-1 by VfL Wolfsburg at home on Tuesday, two places up to third on 56 points from 29 games, eight behind champions and leaders Bayern Munich who entertain Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday.

Havertz netted a 54th-minute winner for the visitors when he poked a close-range shot through goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow's legs after Leon Bailey threaded a superb pass through to the 20-year-old.

Nils Petersen missed Freiburg's best chance to equalise in the 87th minute as keeper Lukas Hradecky parried his scuffed shot from 10 metres and the home side's Lucas Hoeler was also guilty of poor finishing in the 43rd, firing wide with the goal at his mercy. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

