Football

‘Having a fantastic bench one of Real’s strengths’ - Carlo Ancelotti on Sevilla win

Carlo Ancelotti simply said, "we need to keep on going", when discussing Real Madrid's busy fixture schedule on Saturday. Ancelotti was speaking after they consolidated their position at the top of La Liga with a 3-1 win over Sevilla. Luka Modric opened the scoring early on, with Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde both scoring late on.

00:01:21, an hour ago