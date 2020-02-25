Hayes making sure Chelsea don't get complacent in title race

The clash had top billing heading into the weekend and it certainly delivered with the spoils being shared in a six-goal thriller.

City went ahead twice through Ellen White and Georgia Stanway, but Chelsea pegged them back after Ji So-yun and Magdalena Eriksson netted.

The visitors got themselves in front for the first time when in-form Beth England scored her 14th goal of the season but Lauren Hemp rescued a point for City in the 76th minute.

Chelsea are still unbeaten in the WSL this season and have not lost in the league since January 2019 but despite being one point behind City with a game in hand, Hayes is making sure her side aren't getting carried away.

"This is the longest chunk of the season with no break, so it's tough for the players - we have to recognise that they are human," Hayes said.

"You can ask everything of them, but they also have emotions, and I thought that was a game played with lots of emotion from both teams.

"Man City did everything to win the game - they were at home. For us, we were desperate to prove ourselves, and as a result of that it was more of a basketball match than a chess match.

"I can't say we're in the driving seat after what I've just watched - I've been here too many times to know that's not the case.

"I've lost a title on the last day on the last game in the last moments to two goals, so there's never complacency from me in terms of those things. I really do think it's a point gained today, though."

As well as leaving the title race poised going into the international break, history was made in the weekend's fixture as Stanway's goal was the 2000th to be scored in the WSL.

City still sit top of the table with 40 points to their name, but interim manager Alan Mahon believes the title race is still wide open.

"That wasn't a good game for the heart - it was a great game, especially for the neutral," Mahon remarked.

"We'll take the point. We have to, and then we'll move on. Of course, we would love to have won, but there's still a lot of games left to play between now and the end of the season.

"It's definitely not over yet. I still reckon there will be a twist before the end of the season."

