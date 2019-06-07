Hazard joins Real Madrid from Chelsea - club statement
MADRID, June 7 (Reuters) - Forward Eden Hazard has joined Real Madrid from Chelsea on a five year deal, the La Liga club said in a statement on Friday.
Spanish media reports said Real paid Chelsea 100 million euros ($113.34 million) for the Belgium international, who was set to become a free agent in June 2020. ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)
