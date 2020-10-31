Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard admitted he was drained after making his first start of the season in Saturday's 4-1 win at home to Huesca but was keen to build on his performance after scoring for the first time in over a year.

The Belgian has suffered a series of injuries since making a long-awaited move to Madrid from Chelsea for 100 million euros in 2019.

Yet he soon proved his quality after recovering from a muscle injury by giving Madrid the lead against Huesca, flummoxing the visiting side by taking aim from way outside the box and scoring with a brilliant left-footed strike.

He was also instrumental in Madrid's third goal, scored by Federico Valverde, and left the pitch satisfied but already thinking about Tuesday's Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

"I'm tired but that's why I'm here, I want to play more games and now I'm back to optimal fitness I just need to get ready for the next match in three days," a smiling Hazard told Real Madrid's official television channel.

"It was a pretty good goal, I just received the ball and had a shot and I'm very happy for me and for the team.

"When you score it gives you extra confidence, you have more confidence, we had not played well in the first half but once we scored the game became more open, we had more chances to score and were able to win 4-1."

Real director Emilio Butragueno said the Belgian's goal showed what he can offer.

"What Hazard did today was magnificent, his goal gives us an idea of the quality of player we are talking about, and from then on the team felt much more comfortable," said the former Madrid striker.

"He has had a lot of bad luck since he arrived with injuries but he is a proven winner and all he wants to do is to be on the pitch and help the team."

($1 = 0.8586 euros) (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

