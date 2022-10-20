Advertisement
Football

'He goes to war' - Tyson Fury says he would be 'an absolute idiot' to underestimate Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against fellow Briton Derek Chisora in London on December 3rd, as both fighters claim that the bout will end in a knock out. It will be the unbeaten Fury’s first fight since knocking out another British heavyweight, Dillian Whyte, in front of 94,000 spectators at London’s Wembley Stadium in April - after which Fury said he was retiring.

00:02:43, 39 minutes ago

