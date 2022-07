Football

'He has a big personality' - Donny van de Beek on Harry Maguire's reaction to booing

Donny van de Beek insists Manchester United captain Harry Maguire showed "big personality" with his reaction to some supporters booing during the opening stages against Crystal Palace in Melbourne on Tuesday. The 29-year-old appeared to win over supporters with an impressive showing and the boos subsided, with team-mate Van de Beek impressed by the way the skipper bounced back.

00:01:18, 11 minutes ago