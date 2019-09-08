The 19-year-old midfielder has struggled for game-time at City this season, playing just ten minutes of Premier League football which came off the bench against West Ham on the opening day.

Guardiola labelled Foden "a shy guy" last month and says he shows him too much respect. Foden has responded to those comments and wants to convince his manager he is ready to be a regular starter.

“He has his own opinions and I stick by how I am," Foden told reporters.

“I just know that I’m ready to play. I feel like I am. I try to show him every day in training.

" There is a bit of team-mates telling me to be patient but obviously I’m hungry and want to play now. I’m going to fight for it every day. I’m ready to play whenever. "

Foden started for England U21s as they beat Turkey 3-2 in their Group C qualifier for the Euro U21 championships on Friday evening. He hopes Guardiola saw him in action.

"It will be nice if Pep watched the Turkey game," he added. "But maybe he’s taken a little holiday to play golf or something! I wouldn’t blame him."