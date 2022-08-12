Football

'He is in our plans' - Erik Ten Hag expects Marcus Rashford to stay at Manchester United, also talks Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag said he expects Marcus Rashford to remain at Manchester United amid speculation linking the forward with Paris Saint-Germain. Ten Hag also said Ronaldo would be involved at Brentford on Saturday, but would not be drawn on whether he will start. That could see Christian Eriksen again deployed in a false-nine role as he returns to face the club he left to join United in the summer.

00:00:48, an hour ago