Advertisement
Ad
Football

'He is not happy' - Erik ten Hag admits Cristiano Ronaldo not pleased at not starting for Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with his bit part role at the club. The Portuguese forward has found himself down in the pecking order this campaign, behind Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. "Oh, he's not happy that he wasn't playing on Sunday (against Manchester City). Don't get me wrong. But that wasn't the question."

00:00:27, an hour ago

Related

‘It was a reality check’ – Ten Hag on City thrasing of United in Manchester derby
Football

‘It was a reality check’ – Ten Hag on City thrasing of United in Manchester derby

00:01:56

'He is not happy' - Ten Hag admits Ronaldo not pleased at not starting for United
Football

'He is not happy' - Ten Hag admits Ronaldo not pleased at not starting for United

00:00:27

'The decision was correct' - Inter boss Inzaghi on Barcelona's disallowed goal
Football

'The decision was correct' - Inter boss Inzaghi on Barcelona's disallowed goal

00:00:50

'A great injustice' - Xavi rages at refereeing decisions in Barcelona's loss to Inter
Football

'A great injustice' - Xavi rages at refereeing decisions in Barcelona's loss to Inter

00:00:42

'It's a real challenge' - Potter on settling into Chelsea job
Football

'It's a real challenge' - Potter on settling into Chelsea job

00:01:54

Lionesses prepare for tough game against USA on first return to Wembley since Euro success
Football

Lionesses prepare for tough game against USA on first return to Wembley since Euro success

00:01:22

Guardiola: 'No-one can compete' with City's star striker Haaland
Football

Guardiola: 'No-one can compete' with City's star striker Haaland

00:01:18

‘I always want to win CL’ – says Ancelotti, Carvajal backs out of form Benzema
Football

‘I always want to win CL’ – says Ancelotti, Carvajal backs out of form Benzema

00:01:37

Guardiola on Man City hotshot Haaland: 'No one can compete with him at his age'
Football

Guardiola on Man City hotshot Haaland: 'No one can compete with him at his age'

00:02:00

'We must always play to win' - Struggling Ajax looking to upset dominant Napoli
Football

'We must always play to win' - Struggling Ajax looking to upset dominant Napoli

00:01:43

More Football

‘It was a reality check’ – Ten Hag on City thrasing of United in Manchester derby
Football

‘It was a reality check’ – Ten Hag on City thrasing of United in Manchester derby

00:01:56

'He is not happy' - Ten Hag admits Ronaldo not pleased at not starting for United
Football

'He is not happy' - Ten Hag admits Ronaldo not pleased at not starting for United

00:00:27

'The decision was correct' - Inter boss Inzaghi on Barcelona's disallowed goal
Football

'The decision was correct' - Inter boss Inzaghi on Barcelona's disallowed goal

00:00:50

'A great injustice' - Xavi rages at refereeing decisions in Barcelona's loss to Inter
Football

'A great injustice' - Xavi rages at refereeing decisions in Barcelona's loss to Inter

00:00:42

'It's a real challenge' - Potter on settling into Chelsea job
Football

'It's a real challenge' - Potter on settling into Chelsea job

00:01:54

Lionesses prepare for tough game against USA on first return to Wembley since Euro success
Football

Lionesses prepare for tough game against USA on first return to Wembley since Euro success

00:01:22

Guardiola: 'No-one can compete' with City's star striker Haaland
Football

Guardiola: 'No-one can compete' with City's star striker Haaland

00:01:18

‘I always want to win CL’ – says Ancelotti, Carvajal backs out of form Benzema
Football

‘I always want to win CL’ – says Ancelotti, Carvajal backs out of form Benzema

00:01:37

Guardiola on Man City hotshot Haaland: 'No one can compete with him at his age'
Football

Guardiola on Man City hotshot Haaland: 'No one can compete with him at his age'

00:02:00

'We must always play to win' - Struggling Ajax looking to upset dominant Napoli
Football

'We must always play to win' - Struggling Ajax looking to upset dominant Napoli

00:01:43