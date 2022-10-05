Football

'He is not happy' - Erik ten Hag admits Cristiano Ronaldo not pleased at not starting for Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with his bit part role at the club. The Portuguese forward has found himself down in the pecking order this campaign, behind Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. "Oh, he's not happy that he wasn't playing on Sunday (against Manchester City). Don't get me wrong. But that wasn't the question."

00:00:27, an hour ago