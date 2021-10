Football

'He is so generous' - Pep Guardiola explains Bernardo Silva's unhappy reaction after Manchester City win

Pep Guardiola: "Bernardo (Silva) is an incredible person and he thought, like, 'I scored a goal, I am going to give another one for my mate (Phil Foden)' and, when free to shoot, he thought about another one (his Manchester City team-mate). He is so generous in effort and the way he played. And (if it was) another player, he has to shoot - he knows it."

