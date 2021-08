Football

'He is such a legend at this club' - Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Cristiano Ronaldo deal

"When you are Messi, Ronaldo, Pogba, Bruno you have to read a lot about yourself. So let’s see what happens with Cristiano Ronaldo as he is such a legend at this club. The transfer business we have done this summer I am really happy," Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

