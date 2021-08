Football

'He made his contribution, now he's leaving. Life goes on' - Massimiliano Allegri on Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri confirms Cristiano Ronaldo is moving on from Juventus. "Talking to Cristiano, he told me that he has no intention of staying at Juventus. For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow's game. He didn't train this morning. Things change, it is a law of life. Juventus remains the most important thing."

00:01:23, 4 hours ago