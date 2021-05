Football

'He's a 10!' - Ronald Koeman on Lionel Messi, Barcelona boss hopes forward stays at club

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has said that Lionel Messi is a 10 and that he hopes the Argentine forward stays at the club for many years. At the moment it's being reported that both Koeman and Messi will be moving on at the end of the season however there has been nothing official yet from the club.

