'He's going to play' - Pep Guardiola convinced Kylian Mbappe will play for PSG despite injury scare

Pep Guardiola is convinced that Kylian Mbappe will be passed fit and will feature for Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final, despite the Frenchman being a doubt for the game with a calf injury.

00:00:30, 40 minutes ago