'He's sent a reminder after the Champions League final disappointment' - Kevin De Bruyne shines once more for Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench to inspire Belgium to come back from a goal down against Denmark to win 2-1 at Euro 2020. In the latest Eurosport x Beautiful Game collaboration podcast, the team sing the praises of the mercurial playmaker.

00:03:47, an hour ago