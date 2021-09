Football

'He should make it for the City game' - PSG boss Maruicio Pochettino optimistic about Lionel Messi's injury

Lionel Messi should recover in time for next Tuesday's Champions League showdown between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City said PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino on Friday on the eve of his team's Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier at Parc des Princes. Messi took a knock to the knee in PSG's last-gasp 2-1 home win over Lyon on Sunday.

00:01:28, an hour ago