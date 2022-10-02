Football

'He was born with it' - Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland's performance in Man City's demolition of Manchester United

Pep Guardiola hailed Erling Haaland's performance on Sunday and said he "was born" with the determination and instinct to score goals after he maintained his phenomenal start at Manchester City with a hat-trick in the 6-3 demolition of Manchester United. The Norwegian striker scored his third treble of the season - and took his goal tally for the club to 17 in just 11 appearances.

